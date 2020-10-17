The 4 counties that haven't reported a single COVID-19 case

The four counties in the United States that haven't reported a single COVID-19 case as of Oct. 16 are all sparsely populated and geographically isolated, according to ABC News.

Those counties are:

Esmeralda, Nev. (population: 981)

Loving, Texas (102)

Skagway, Alaska (1,061)

Kalawao, Hawaii (75)

While the counties point to their small populations as a strong deterrent of virus spread, local officials also described the vigilance exercised by residents and local healthcare providers to keep their counties free of COVID-19, including revised voting procedures for the election, limited gatherings, masking, social distancing and — for Skagway — a significant level of testing given its remote location.

