Texas CMO warns about COVID parties occurring in multiple states after patient death

A Texas hospital has reported a patient death linked to a "COVID party," gatherings that have occurred in multiple states, according to The New York Times.

COVID parties intentionally expose people to the virus to test whether the virus exists or gain immunity, though being infected has not yet been proven to provide immunity.

A 30-year-old man who thought the virus was a hoax and attended a COVID party died after contracting the disease, said Jane Appleby, MD, chief medical officer at San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital. Dr. Appleby said she was sharing the story to warn others, especially those in Texas, where cases are rising.

Previous stories have emerged about young adults in Alabama throwing parties where people with COVID-19 attend and the first person to get infected receives a payout, though the events could not be confirmed by state health officials, the Times reported.

