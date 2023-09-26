States with the best, worst childhood vaccination rates

Ashleigh Hollowell -

Routine vaccination rates for children in the U.S. continue to decline, according to data analyzed by the Center for American Progress. It is a situation that has worsened since COVID-19's onset. 

In a report released Sept. 26 by WalletHub, researchers analyzed routine vaccination rate data from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across multiple age groups and took disparity information into account.


Below are the states with the top 10 highest routine vaccination rates for children and teens:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Rhode Island
  3. Connecticut
  4. North Carolina
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Iowa
  7. Maryland
  8. Arkansas
  9. North Dakota
  10. Washington

The 10 states with the lowest routine vaccination rates for children and teens are:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Alaska
  3. West Virginia
  4. Wyoming
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Arizona
  7. Georgia
  8. Kentucky
  9. Hawaii
  10. Montana
 

