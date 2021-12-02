States where the omicron variant has been detected 

The World Health Organization deemed coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 — also known as omicron — a variant of concern and the U.S. followed suit Nov. 30 also classifying it as a variant of concern. The nation's first cases have been reported as U.S. officials race to contain it.

Editor's note: This list will be updated as states report cases of the omicron variant.

1. The first case of a COVID-19 patient with the omicron variant in the U.S. was detected by officials in California on Dec. 1.

2. The Minnesota Department of Public Health reported the first case of the omicron variant in the state on Dec. 2.