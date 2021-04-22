States ranked by percentage of population who've received at least one COVID-19 shot: April 22

New Hampshire has the highest percentage of its population who've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.

The CDC's data tracker compiles data from healthcare facilities and public health authorities. It updates daily to report the total number of people in each state who have received at least one COVID-19 shot. The numbers reported by the CDC may vary from the numbers published on individual states' public health websites, as there may be reporting lags between the states and the CDC.



As of 6 a.m. EDT April 21, a total of 134,445,595 Americans had received at least one shot, or 40.5 percent of the country's population, according to the CDC's data.

Below are the states and Washington, D.C., ranked by the percentage of their population that has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. To view the states ranked by percentage of the population fully vaccinated, click here.

1. New Hampshire

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 798,857

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 58.75

2. Connecticut

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,793,931

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 50.32

3. Maine

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 671,564

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 49.96

4. Massachusetts

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,443,826

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 49.96

5. Vermont

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 305,255

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 48.92

6. New Mexico

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,015,043

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 48.41

7. New Jersey

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 4,209,267

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 47.39

8. Hawaii

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 666,712

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 47.09

9. Rhode Island

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 495,955

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 46.82

10. Pennsylvania

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 5,720,590

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 44.69

11. California

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 17,580,351

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 44.49

12. Maryland

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,665,939

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 44.1

13. New York State

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 8,552,612

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.96

14. South Dakota

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 382,887

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.28

15. Colorado

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,491,259

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.26

16. Virginia

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,688,759

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.22

17. Minnesota

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,432,589

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.13

18. Wisconsin

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,505,098

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.02

19. Delaware

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 417,489

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 42.87

20. District of Columbia

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 301,868

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 42.77

21. Illinois

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 5,414,331

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 42.73

22. Washington

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,174,012

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 41.68

23. Iowa

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,309,687

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 41.51

24. Nebraska

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 800,637

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 41.39

25. Kansas

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,184,543

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 40.66

26. Alaska

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 294,331

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 40.23

27. Oregon

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,685,787

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 39.97

28. Michigan

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,930,114

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 39.35

29. Kentucky

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,751,440

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 39.2

30. Florida

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 8,330,819

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 38.79

31. Montana

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 414,396

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 38.77

32. Ohio

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 4,479,233

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 38.32

33. Arizona

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,780,137

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 38.2

34. North Dakota

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 290,336

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 38.1

35. Oklahoma

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,478,450

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 37.36

36. Nevada

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,142,561

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 37.09

37. North Carolina

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,877,123

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 36.97

38. Utah

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,174,353

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 36.63

39. Texas

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 10,389,002

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 35.83

40. Missouri

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,141,338

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 34.89

41. South Carolina

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,796,524

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 34.89

42. West Virginia

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 623,247

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 34.78

43. Arkansas

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,024,343

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 33.94

44. Indiana

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,272,992

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 33.76

45. Georgia

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,511,811

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 33.08

46. Wyoming

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 189,930

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 32.82

47. Idaho

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 580,512

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 32.48

48. Tennessee

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,218,245

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 32.48

49. Louisiana

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,451,415

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 31.22

50. Alabama

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,507,116

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 30.74

51. Mississippi

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 883,421

Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 29.68

