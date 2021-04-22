States ranked by percentage of population who've received at least one COVID-19 shot: April 22
New Hampshire has the highest percentage of its population who've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.
The CDC's data tracker compiles data from healthcare facilities and public health authorities. It updates daily to report the total number of people in each state who have received at least one COVID-19 shot. The numbers reported by the CDC may vary from the numbers published on individual states' public health websites, as there may be reporting lags between the states and the CDC.
As of 6 a.m. EDT April 21, a total of 134,445,595 Americans had received at least one shot, or 40.5 percent of the country's population, according to the CDC's data.
Below are the states and Washington, D.C., ranked by the percentage of their population that has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. To view the states ranked by percentage of the population fully vaccinated, click here.
1. New Hampshire
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 798,857
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 58.75
2. Connecticut
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,793,931
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 50.32
3. Maine
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 671,564
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 49.96
4. Massachusetts
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,443,826
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 49.96
5. Vermont
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 305,255
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 48.92
6. New Mexico
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,015,043
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 48.41
7. New Jersey
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 4,209,267
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 47.39
8. Hawaii
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 666,712
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 47.09
9. Rhode Island
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 495,955
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 46.82
10. Pennsylvania
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 5,720,590
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 44.69
11. California
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 17,580,351
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 44.49
12. Maryland
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,665,939
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 44.1
13. New York State
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 8,552,612
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.96
14. South Dakota
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 382,887
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.28
15. Colorado
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,491,259
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.26
16. Virginia
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,688,759
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.22
17. Minnesota
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,432,589
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.13
18. Wisconsin
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,505,098
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 43.02
19. Delaware
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 417,489
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 42.87
20. District of Columbia
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 301,868
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 42.77
21. Illinois
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 5,414,331
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 42.73
22. Washington
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,174,012
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 41.68
23. Iowa
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,309,687
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 41.51
24. Nebraska
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 800,637
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 41.39
25. Kansas
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,184,543
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 40.66
26. Alaska
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 294,331
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 40.23
27. Oregon
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,685,787
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 39.97
28. Michigan
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,930,114
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 39.35
29. Kentucky
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,751,440
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 39.2
30. Florida
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 8,330,819
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 38.79
31. Montana
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 414,396
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 38.77
32. Ohio
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 4,479,233
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 38.32
33. Arizona
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,780,137
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 38.2
34. North Dakota
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 290,336
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 38.1
35. Oklahoma
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,478,450
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 37.36
36. Nevada
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,142,561
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 37.09
37. North Carolina
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,877,123
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 36.97
38. Utah
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,174,353
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 36.63
39. Texas
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 10,389,002
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 35.83
40. Missouri
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,141,338
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 34.89
41. South Carolina
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,796,524
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 34.89
42. West Virginia
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 623,247
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 34.78
43. Arkansas
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,024,343
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 33.94
44. Indiana
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,272,992
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 33.76
45. Georgia
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 3,511,811
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 33.08
46. Wyoming
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 189,930
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 32.82
47. Idaho
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 580,512
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 32.48
48. Tennessee
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 2,218,245
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 32.48
49. Louisiana
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,451,415
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 31.22
50. Alabama
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 1,507,116
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 30.74
51. Mississippi
Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose: 883,421
Percentage of population vaccinated with at least one dose: 29.68
More articles on public health:
US to ramp up travel warnings amid global surge in COVID-19 cases
20% of Americans 65+ still haven't had COVID-19 vaccine
New coronavirus variant found in Texas
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.