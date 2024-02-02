Security guard injured in shooting at Kansas City hospital

A security guard at University Health Hospital-Kansas City (Mo.) was shot while escorting a discharged patient out of the building to a parking lot on Feb. 2. During a confrontation between the two, the patient was able to wrestle the guard's gun away from him and fired the weapon, injuring the guard, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to Becker's.

A second security guard who was nearby and also involved was able to secure the weapon and take the patient into custody without additional incident.

The guard's injuries are not life-threatening, a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's.

Initial reports claimed there was an active shooter at the hospital, but police confirmed it was not an active shooter, just an isolated incident.

"University Health is grateful to our security team following an altercation this morning with a patient that resulted in one of our officers being shot with his own weapon…" the hospital spokesperson said. "The entire incident lasted less than two minutes. Kansas City Police were notified immediately and were on the scene within minutes. The security team’s fast actions created the best possible outcome, keeping our staff and patients safe."