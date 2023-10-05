RSV cases tick up slightly across US

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus have been rising slowly in the U.S., according to CDC data published Oct. 5.

Since late August, the percentage of RSV-positive PCR tests have risen from 1.2 percent to 2.2 percent, according to the agency's most recent data reported Sept. 30.

Currently, the positivity rate is much lower compared to the same week last year. Between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 in 2022, the percentage of positive PCR tests rose from 8.2 percent to 10.4 percent.

Regionally, the South has the highest RSV case positivity rate at 4.5 percent, followed by the West at 1.7 percent. In the Northeast, RSV positive test rates are at 1.6 percent and the Midwest is currently sitting at 1.1 percent.