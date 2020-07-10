Risk of COVID-19 symptoms may increase with age, study suggests

The likelihood of experiencing symptoms upon contracting COVID-19 may increase with age, a new study found.

Researchers in Lombardy, Italy, examined contact-tracing information and clinical data on 2,824 individuals who contracted COVID-19 after close contact with someone who had the virus. Of this group, 31 percent had symptoms.

People under age 20 had an 18.1 percent probability of having symptoms, compared to 64.6 percent for those age 80 or older. People ages 20 to 39 had a 22 percent chance of experiencing symptoms.

The study has not been peer-reviewed.



To view the full study, click here.

