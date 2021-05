Reopening plans and mask mandates, by state

As U.S. COVID-19 cases drop and vaccinations continue to climb, with 46 percent of the population partially vaccinated as of May 10, many states have eased pandemic restrictions.

The New York Times compiled each state's reopening status and mask requirements. States that have lifted all restrictions on which businesses can operate are considered fully reopened, according to the Times. Reopened states may still require masks, social distancing rules and limits on gatherings.

Here are where COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates stand in the states and Washington, D.C., as of May 10:

Alabama

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Alaska

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Arizona

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Arkansas

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

California

Opening status: Reopening June 15

Masks: Required indoors

Colorado

Opening status: No reopening date set

Masks: Required in some areas

Connecticut

Opening status: Reopening May 19

Masks: Required indoors

Delaware

Opening status: Reopening May 21

Masks: Required indoors

Florida

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Georgia

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Hawaii

Opening status: No reopening date set

Masks: Required indoors

Idaho

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Illinois

Opening status: Reopening June 11

Masks: Required indoors

Indiana

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Iowa

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Kansas

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Kentucky

Opening status: No reopening date set

Masks: Required indoors

Louisiana

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Maine

Opening status: No reopening date set

Masks: Required indoors

Maryland

Opening status: No reopening date set

Masks: Required indoors

Massachusetts

Opening status: Reopening Aug. 1

Masks: Required indoors

Michigan

Opening status: Plans to reopen two weeks after 65 percent of residents are at least partially vaccinated.

Masks: Required indoors

Minnesota

Opening status: Reopening May 28

Masks: Required indoors

Mississippi

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Missouri

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Montana

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Nebraska

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Nevada

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Required indoors

New Hampshire

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

New Jersey

Opening status: No reopening date set

Masks: Required indoors

New Mexico

Opening status: Plans to reopen once 60 percent of residents are fully vaccinated

Masks: Required indoors

New York

Opening status: No reopening date set

Masks: Required indoors

North Carolina

Opening status: Reopening June 1

Masks: Required indoors

North Dakota

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Ohio

Opening status: Plans to reopen once new cases reach 50 or fewer per 100,000 residents for two weeks

Masks: Required indoors

Oklahoma

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Oregon

Opening status: Reopening June 30

Masks: Required indoors

Pennsylvania

Opening status: Reopening May 31

Masks: Required indoors

Rhode Island

Opening status: Reopening May 28

Masks: Required indoors

South Carolina

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

South Dakota

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Tennessee

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Texas

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Utah

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Vermont

Opening status: Reopening July 4

Masks: Required indoors

Virginia

Opening status: Reopening June 15

Masks: Required indoors

Washington

Opening status: No reopening date set

Masks: Required indoors

Washington, D.C.

Opening status: No reopening date set

Masks: Required indoors

West Virginia

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Required indoors

Wisconsin

Opening status: Reopened

Masks: Not required

Wyoming

Opening status: No reopening date set

Masks: Not required

