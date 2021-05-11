US sees fewer than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

The U.S. reported 36,231 new COVID-19 cases May 10 — the third consecutive day this tally was under 40,000, reports The Wall Street Journal.

This figure is down from the 50,560 cases confirmed a week prior, on May 3, according to data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University cited by the Journal.

As of May 9, the seven-day average of new cases was 40,873, and the 14-day average was 45,041, an indication that cases are trending downward.

As of May 11 at 8:50 a.m. CT, the U.S. had reported 32.7 million total COVID-19 cases and 582,170 deaths.



