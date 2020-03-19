Providence donates $500K to bolster coronavirus response efforts

Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health is giving $500,000 to food banks and other nonprofit community organizations to help support COVID-19 response efforts.

Providence will allocate the donations from its St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund in two phases. The first donation round will be used to help support local virus containment strategies, such as by providing additional lodging for homeless populations.

"Other partners will include nonprofit food banks and community providers addressing immediate food and nutrition needs, particularly during this time of school closures," Joel Gilbertson, senior vice president of community partnerships at Providence St. Joseph Health, said in an emailed statement to Becker's.

The second round of funding will help address economic challenges the pandemic may present for some marginalized populations.

