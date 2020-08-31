Positive COVID-19 tests rise in 2 regions: 4 CDC updates

COVID-19-like illness and the percentage of positive tests fell in six of 10 HHS surveillance regions in the week ending Aug. 22. However, two regions saw an increase in positive tests, and two reported a jump in outpatient visits for flu-like symptoms, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: The percentage of laboratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19 with a molecular assay decreased or held steady in eight of 10 HHS surveillance regions for the week ending Aug. 22. This figure increased in the Central region, which includes Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, and the Mountain region, which includes Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

2. Mortality: About 7.9 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Aug. 22. This figure marks a decline from the week prior but is still above the epidemic threshold.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 156.8 per 100,000 population in the week ending Aug. 15.

4. Outpatient activity: The percentage of ED visits for COVID-19-like symptoms decreased nationally for the sixth straight week and fell or remained stable in all 10 regions. The percentage of outpatient visits for flu-like illness decreased or held steady in every region but the Midwest and the New York/New Jersey/Puerto Rico region.

