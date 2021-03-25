Oregon, Ohio monitoring 48 people for potential Ebola exposure

Oregon and Ohio health officials are monitoring 48 people for Ebola who recently visited West Africa, though both health departments said the risk is low.

The Oregon Health Authority said March 25 it is monitoring four people who returned from a trip to Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo earlier this month. Both regions are facing Ebola outbreaks.

Ohio is also monitoring 44 residents who recently returned from parts of Africa facing outbreaks, Gov. Mike DeWine said in a March 23 statement explaining why he vetoed a bill that would give the legislature oversight of state health orders — such as mask mandates — and states of emergency.

"While it is currently believed these individuals are at very low risk of having contracted Ebola, if one of them develops symptoms, SB 22 would prevent our public health apparatus from swinging into rapid action and taking decisive steps to isolate, quarantine and protect the public from the threat of this deadly virus until a medical diagnosis can be obtained," Mr. DeWine said.

