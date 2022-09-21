Omicron boosters for kids expected by mid-October: CDC

Retooled COVID-19 booster shots that target omicron subvariants could be authorized and available for children to receive within a month, the CDC said in an vaccination planning guide released Sept. 20.

Pfizer is developing a bivalent vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, while Moderna's would be eligible for those ages 6 to 17.

"If authorized by FDA, CDC anticipates a recommendation for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for pediatric age groups in early to mid-October," the agency said. "It is expected that if bivalent boosters are authorized for individuals aged 5 years and older as a booster, monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may no longer be authorized as booster doses."

At present, Pfizer's updated booster is authorized for people 12 and up, and Moderna's is authorized for adults 19 and older. The CDC formally recommended the boosters for these age groups Sept. 1, one day after the FDA granted emergency use authorization.



