Ohio cancer center gets $20M to study tobacco for FDA

Columbus-based Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center was awarded $20 million by the Tobacco Center of Regulatory Science to gather evidence needed to inform the FDA's regulation of tobacco products.

OSU was one of seven centers to receive a grant for the research. The centers will conduct research in epidemiology, economics, toxicology and marketing. The university plans to use "the tobacco industry's nicotine playbook" to improve public health through four research projects, according to an Oct. 4 hospital news release.