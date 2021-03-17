Nurses account for most known US healthcare worker COVID-19 deaths: Guardian, KHN

There have been 3,561 known U.S. healthcare worker COVID-19 deaths as of March 17, according to an investigative report by The Guardian and Kaiser Health News.

The two publications have been tracking accounts of healthcare worker deaths tied to COVID-19 for a year.

Below are data split by demographic, as reported by The Guardian and Kaiser Health News:

Deaths by occupation:

Nurse: 32 percent of all known healthcare staff COVID-19 deaths

Healthcare support: 20 percent

Physician: 17 percent

Medical first responder: 7 percent

Admin/admin support: 6 percent

Diagnosing clinician: 4 percent

Healthcare technologist: 4 percent

Community or social worker: 3 percent

Cleaner: 2 percent

Other: 2 percent

Security personnel: 1 percent

Culinary/food services: 1 percent

Coroner: 0 percent

Deaths by race and ethnicity:

White: 36 percent of all known healthcare staff COVID-19 deaths

Black: 26 percent

Asian/Pacific Islander: 21 percent

Hispanic: 15 percent

Native American: 2 percent

Deaths by state:

Alabama: 78 known healthcare worker COVID-19 deaths

Alaska: 0

Arizona: 54

Arkansas: 38

California: 322

Colorado: 33

Connecticut: 42

Delaware: 4

Florida: 181

Georgia: 74

Hawaii: 3

Idaho: 4

Illinois: 172

Indiana: 83

Iowa: 32

Kansas: 15

Kentucky: 50

Louisiana: 77

Maine: 4

Maryland: 69

Massachusetts: 76

Michigan: 114

Minnesota: 33

Mississippi: 71

Missouri: 77

Montana: 11

Nebraska: 16

Nevada: 25

New Hampshire: 4

New Jersey: 266

New Mexico: 29

New York: 452

North Carolina: 95

North Dakota: 14

Ohio: 96

Oklahoma: 51

Oregon: 8

Pennsylvania: 118

Rhode Island: 16

South Carolina: 56

South Dakota: 6

Tennessee: 57

Texas: 344

Utah: 16

Vermont: 0

Virginia: 41

Washington: 28

West Virginia: 24

Wisconsin: 34

Wyoming: 6

