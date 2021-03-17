Nurses account for most known US healthcare worker COVID-19 deaths: Guardian, KHN
There have been 3,561 known U.S. healthcare worker COVID-19 deaths as of March 17, according to an investigative report by The Guardian and Kaiser Health News.
The two publications have been tracking accounts of healthcare worker deaths tied to COVID-19 for a year.
Below are data split by demographic, as reported by The Guardian and Kaiser Health News:
Deaths by occupation:
Nurse: 32 percent of all known healthcare staff COVID-19 deaths
Healthcare support: 20 percent
Physician: 17 percent
Medical first responder: 7 percent
Admin/admin support: 6 percent
Diagnosing clinician: 4 percent
Healthcare technologist: 4 percent
Community or social worker: 3 percent
Cleaner: 2 percent
Other: 2 percent
Security personnel: 1 percent
Culinary/food services: 1 percent
Coroner: 0 percent
Deaths by race and ethnicity:
White: 36 percent of all known healthcare staff COVID-19 deaths
Black: 26 percent
Asian/Pacific Islander: 21 percent
Hispanic: 15 percent
Native American: 2 percent
Deaths by state:
Alabama: 78 known healthcare worker COVID-19 deaths
Alaska: 0
Arizona: 54
Arkansas: 38
California: 322
Colorado: 33
Connecticut: 42
Delaware: 4
Florida: 181
Georgia: 74
Hawaii: 3
Idaho: 4
Illinois: 172
Indiana: 83
Iowa: 32
Kansas: 15
Kentucky: 50
Louisiana: 77
Maine: 4
Maryland: 69
Massachusetts: 76
Michigan: 114
Minnesota: 33
Mississippi: 71
Missouri: 77
Montana: 11
Nebraska: 16
Nevada: 25
New Hampshire: 4
New Jersey: 266
New Mexico: 29
New York: 452
North Carolina: 95
North Dakota: 14
Ohio: 96
Oklahoma: 51
Oregon: 8
Pennsylvania: 118
Rhode Island: 16
South Carolina: 56
South Dakota: 6
Tennessee: 57
Texas: 344
Utah: 16
Vermont: 0
Virginia: 41
Washington: 28
West Virginia: 24
Wisconsin: 34
Wyoming: 6
More articles on public health:
COVID-19 hot spots threaten to reemerge in Midwest, Northeast
How do we operationalize equity? Dr. Alisahah Cole talks CommonSpirit's COVID-19 vaccine strategy
Employers with large spaces, workforces can set up temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinics, CDC says
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.