New York confirms 1st national polio case since 2013

New York state has confirmed reports of the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade, ABC-7 reported July 21.

"Based on what we know about this case, and polio in general, the department of health strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated or boosted with the FDA-approved IPV polio vaccine as soon as possible," New York Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, MD, said in a statement.

Not much information about the case has been released yet, but here's what we know:

The case was detected in Rockland County, N.Y.

Before July 21, the most recent U.S. polio case was reported in 2013

Polio is highly contagious and most cases are asymptomatic, according to the CDC

Four polio vaccines are required for children before they begin school, with the first shot recommended for 2-month-olds

The U.S. has been "polio-free" since 1979, meaning no polio cases have originated in the U.S. for more than 40 years, according to the CDC

Rockland County plans to launch a polio vaccination clinic July 22 for any residents who don't have the polio vaccine.