New daily COVID-19 cases at all-time high in US

Mackenzie Bean - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The U.S. reported the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases during the pandemic Dec. 28, a record that comes as the highly contagious delta and omicron variants continue to spread nationwide. 

The nation's seven-day case average was 267,305 on Dec. 28, according to data tracked by The New York Times. This case average previously peaked at 251,232 on Jan. 11.

COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations have also been increasing since mid-November but are far below levels during last winter's surge, according to the Times.

 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles