Mount Sinai launches Center for Healthcare Readiness amid growing health threats

Responding to large-scale health emergencies with proper coordination is the impetus behind New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System's launch of its Center for Healthcare Readiness.

The center will operate as an arm of the health system's Icahn School of Medicine, according to a May 20 news release shared with Becker's. As part of the launch event May 8, speakers from the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, HHS discussed strengthening readiness in the face of public health crises.

A collaborative, joint response from both public and private sector health experts is imperative for 21st Century readiness and avoiding missteps that were seen in the COVID-19 response, Brendan Carr, MD, Mount Sinai Health System, CEO explained during the center's inaugural keynote event May 8.

"Threats to public health remain all around us in the form of cyberattacks, mass shootings, terror attacks, new infectious disease outbreaks, and the effects of climate change. These large-scale events will continue to challenge the nation’s health care sector and other industries…" Dr. Carr said. "We need robust public-private partnerships in order to ensure that healthcare will always be available to those in need."