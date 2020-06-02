More than 21,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day

More than 21,000 people were diagnosed with the new coronavirus in the U.S. June 1, according to ABC News.

All 50 states and Washington D.C. announced new cases, according to data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine. The U.S. reported about 18,600 new COVID-19 cases on average daily from May 25 to May 27, and about 22,500 new daily average cases from May 28 to June 1.

This jump in new daily coronavirus cases comes as several states lift stay-at-home orders and reopen their economies.

It also comes in the midst of mass protests against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the custody of police in Minneapolis on May 25. Hundreds of t housands across the country have protested the death and the overarching issue of police brutality against black Americans over the weekend, ABC News reports.

More articles on public health:

Testing sites close amid unrest; 1 in 4 virus deaths tied to nursing homes — 5 COVID-19 updates

COVID-19 activity by region: Where cases are rising, falling

Americans' Top 5 COVID-19 stressors

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.