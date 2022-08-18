Monkeypox cases jump 20% in 1 week, WHO finds: 5 updates

Global monkeypox cases have increased by about 20 percent for the second week in a row, with nearly 7,500 new monkeypox cases reported last week, the World Health Organization said in a news conference Aug. 17.

"More than 35,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported to WHO, from 92 countries and territories, with 12 deaths," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD. "Almost 7,500 cases were reported last week, a 20 percent increase over the previous week, which was also 20 percent more than the week before."

Most new cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men, Dr. Tedros said.

Four more updates:

1. The U.S. accounts for more than 38 percent of global cases. More than 13,500 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. as of Aug. 17, CDC data shows. New York has the highest number of cases in the nation, followed by California and Florida.

2. HHS has made 442,000 more monkeypox vaccine doses available for states and jurisdictions to order. Under an earlier plan, about 221,000 vaccines were slated to be available Aug. 15 with a second batch of the same amount expected later this month. HHS instead combined the batches, with all 442,000 ready for shipment Aug. 15. Bavarian Nordic, which manufactures the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, said it may move to outsource production amid concerns it will not be able to keep up with global demand.

3. Researchers have raised concern over the potential for modes of transmission beyond intimate contact after detailing the case of an infected man with no recent sexual contact. The patient's highest risk exposure was attending a crowded outdoor event that was not primarily attended by gay and bisexual people. Read more about the case here.

4. A child in Oregon has tested positive, marking the U.S.' ninth pediatric case, ABC News reported Aug. 17. State health officials said the case is tied to a previously confirmed case in an adult, adding that the child did not contract the virus at school or other community setting. Seven other children have tested positive since July.





