Missouri, DC & Florida: 10 states with highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates

The national COVID-19 hospitalization rate is 5 per 100,000 people, The New York Times reported.

Using data from HHS, the Times is reporting the average number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized per 100,000 residents, along with daily COVID-19 hospitalization averages per state.

Below are 10 places with the highest daily COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the last seven days:

Missouri

COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 12

Hospitalized daily average: 748

Washington, D.C.

COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 12

Hospitalized daily average: 86

Florida

COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 9

Hospitalized daily average: 1,885

Nevada

COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 8

Hospitalized daily average: 247

West Virginia

COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 8

Hospitalized daily average: 143

Rhode Island

COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 7

Hospitalized daily average: 79

Indiana

COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 7

Hospitalized daily average: 503

Wyoming

COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 7

Hospitalized daily average: 43

Oklahoma

COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 7

Hospitalized daily average: 286

Arkansas

COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 7

Hospitalized daily average: 216