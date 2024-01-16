Measles exposure reported at Missouri hospital

Health officials in Clay County, Mo., issued an exposure warning Jan. 12, after confirming an active measles case in a resident of Liberty, a suburb 15 miles outside of Kansas City.

Risk of exposure occurred at multiple locations between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, including at the Kansas City International Airport and on multiple floors at North Kansas City Hospital.

Clay County officials ask anyone who may have been at these locations in this time frame to monitor for symptoms until Jan. 27.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.