Measles cases surpass 2023 total

The U.S. has recorded more measles cases in the first three months of 2024 than all of last year, CDC data shows.

As of March 22, the agency has confirmed 64 measles cases nationwide, up six cases from the week prior. In 2023, the CDC reported just 58 total cases.

Chicago, alone, has seen 17 cases this year, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Most infections are tied to an outbreak at a migrant center that's prompted a large-scale vaccination campaign.



On March 18, the CDC issued a health alert to clinicians nationwide, urging them to ensure children are up to date on their measles-mumps-rubella vaccinations.