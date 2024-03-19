CDC issues health alert on measles outbreak

The CDC has issued a health alert as the U.S. faces a growing tally of measles cases this year, urging clinicians to ensure children are up to date on their measles-mumps-rubella vaccinations.

As of March 14, 58 cases in 17 states have been reported to the agency so far this year, which is the total number of cases the U.S. saw in all of 2023. The majority of cases reported so far this year were linked to international travel and were among young children who have not been vaccinated.

"Measles is highly contagious; one person infected with measles can infect 9 out of 10 unvaccinated individuals with whom they come in close contact," the CDC said in its March 18 health alert. "To prevent measles infection and reduce the risk of community transmission from importation, all U.S. residents traveling internationally, regardless of destination, should be current on their MMR vaccinations."

The agency urged healthcare providers to ensure children are up to date with the MMR vaccine. Children should receive their first dose between 12 and 15 months. International travelers who are at least 6 months old should receive a measles shot prior to their departure, the CDC reminded clinicians. Clinicians should consider measles as a diagnosis in any patients with a fever of at least 101 and a generalized maculopapular rash with cough, according to the alert.

Health officials have issued warnings about waning vaccine uptake among kindergarteners in the U.S., with coverage falling to about 93% in the 2022-23 school year. The CDC estimates that 250,000 kindergarteners have been susceptible to the disease each year over the past several years.

"We are reminding physicians to talk with their patients about the health risks associated with not being vaccinated and to make a strong recommendation for vaccinations, unless medically inadvisable," Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, American Medical Association president, said in a statement. "We also urge physicians to educate patients on the signs and symptoms, severity and complications of measles given that many people are unfamiliar with the impact of the disease."