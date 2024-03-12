CDC sends team to Chicago over measles outbreak

The CDC has deployed a team to help address an ongoing measles outbreak that originated at a temporary migrant shelter in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, The Hill reported March 12.

Two additional cases were confirmed March 11 by officials with the Chicago Department of Public Health related to the outbreak, bringing the total case count to four.

Through a partnership, the city health department worked alongside Cook County Health, Rush University Medical Center and the University of Illinois-Chicago March 9 and 10 to assess other residents of the shelter to understand their vaccine history and administer measles-mumps-rubella vaccines to individuals who wanted it. In total, 900 vaccinations were given to residents at the shelter, according to the release.

Now, the CDC will step in to provide additional support to city and county health officials, according to The Hill.

"CDC is sending a team of experts to support the local response to the recent measles cases, with arrival expected tomorrow," a CDC spokesperson told The Hill. "CDC continues to recommend the safe and effective MMR vaccination as part of the routine immunizations schedule for all children and adults, with special guidance for international travel."

While the city health department has noted a majority of Chicago residents are vaccinated against measles and there is low risk to the public at large, nationwide measles cases have been popping up more frequently in recent months.

Not accounting for these newly detected cases, per the CDC, there have been 45 confirmed cases across 17 states already in 2024 as of March 7.