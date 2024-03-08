US measles cases tick up: 4 updates

Measles activity continues to rise in the U.S., with Illinois becoming the latest state to confirm infections this year, CDC data shows.

Four updates:

1. Chicago health officials confirmed Illinois' first measles cases of 2024 on March 7 and March 8. The infections mark the city's first cases since 2019. One case involved an individual who sought care at Endeavor Health's Swedish Hospital on Feb. 27. The Evanston, Ill.-based system said it's notifying patients and employees who were potentially exposed. The second case involved a child at a migrant center in the city.

2. The U.S. has seen a notable increase in measles activity in 2024. As of March 7, the CDC has confirmed 45 measles cases nationwide, up from 41 cases a week prior. In all of 2023, the CDC reported just 58 total cases.

3. The following 17 states have confirmed measles cases this year:

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Washington

4. Florida has reported the most measles cases (10) of any state, followed by Pennsylvania (nine), Washington (six) and Michigan (3), according to USA Today.



