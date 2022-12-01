Massachusetts clinics bring back incentives to increase COVID-19 booster rates

To incentivize people to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, clinics across Massachusetts are offering $75 dollar gift cards through the end of the year, or until supplies last, according to CBS Boston.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health's website offers more information on the "Get Boosted" program, listing nearly 250 locations where residents can get vaccines in the coming weeks.

According to the MDPH, at least 92 percent of Massachusetts residents have had at least one COVID-19 shot, but only 61 percent have received a booster as of Nov. 21.

All Massachusetts residents, including children, can receive a vaccine dose, and no ID or health insurance is required to get the vaccine.