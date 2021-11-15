Majority of physicians worried signs of addiction missed amid pandemic, report finds

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Two-thirds of physicians worried they missed signs of addiction among one or more of their patients during the pandemic, a report published Nov. 15 by Quest Diagnostics found. 

Researchers surveyed 505 U.S. primary care physicians in August 2021 and used insights from nearly 5 million de-identified laboratory tests performed by Quest Diagnostics between 2011 and 2020 for patients throughout all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Key findings: 

  • Ninety-four percent of primary care physicians reported seeing more patients experiencing stress, anxiety or other mental health issues because of the pandemic and fear a correlation between rising mental health issues and prescription drug misuse.

  • Ninety-eight percent of physicians reported concerns about misuse of controlled substances in general compared to 75 percent reporting concern of opioid misuse.

  • Seventy-five percent of physicians believe telehealth visits limit the ability to determine if patients are at risk for or are already misusing prescription drugs.

  • Eighty-seven percent of physicians said they prescribed gabapentin for chronic pain in the past 6 months with 78 percent fearing patients will turn to illicit fentanyl.

  • Nearly 9 in 10 physicians reported better guidelines would help ensure that clinical drug testing is used equitably with 69 percent reporting needing more tools to be able to address racial/ethnic health disparities in prescription drug addiction management.
 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles