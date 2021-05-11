Lottery tickets, free crawfish: Vaccination sites give incentives their best shot

States and cities are getting creative with incentives for residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine, including lottery tickets and free crawfish.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced May 10 that residents who get a COVID-19 vaccine dose at participating Kroger and Walmart locations between May 10 and May 21 can receive a coupon for a free Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 play.

He said coupons are only available to those age 18 or older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies are available. More information is available here.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced May 10 eight new pop-up vaccination sites at Metropolitan Transportation Authority station stops. He said the sites are in the New York City, Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions, and residents will be offered incentives to get vaccinated at the sites, such as a free seven-day MetroCard. The sites will be open from May 12 to May 16.

Cities also are offering incentives. In New Orleans, City Councilman Jay Banks is joining forces with local business incubator Propeller, the city health department and local seafood market Cajun Seafood for a "one shot for one pound of crawfish" event on May 13, according to nola.com. The event will take place at Propeller.

The City of Lancaster in California is offering a #10kVaxChallenge. The raffle initiative provides students of Lancaster ages 16-18 the chance to win a $10,000 scholarship if they have received their COVID-19 vaccination. Eligible teens must submit documentation proving their vaccination between by June 30.

