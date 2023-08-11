Long COVID-19 cases fell in the last year: CDC

The CDC found the percentage of adults experiencing long COVID-19 has fallen in the last year.

The report, published Aug. 11, collected data from the Household Pulse Survey. It found the following:

Long COVID-19 cases fell from 7.5 percent in June 2022 to 6 percent in June 2023.



The number of patients who confirmed long COVID-19 after already having a previous infection fell from 18.9 percent to 11 percent.



Of long COVID-19 patients, 26.4 percent reported significant limitations to their ability to do everyday activities. This percentage has not changed since the year before.



Only adults under 60 experienced significant rates of declined long COVID-19 cases.



The greatest decrease in cases was among people aged 30 to 79, with significant drops last fall and winter.



HHS estimated that 7.7 million to 23 million Americans have developed long COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.

A study by UC San Francisco, published Aug. 10 in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report also found 16 percent of COVID-19-positive people had symptoms that lasted for at least a year and, for some, symptoms waxed and waned.