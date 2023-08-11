Long COVID-19 cases fell in the last year: CDC

The CDC found the percentage of adults experiencing long COVID-19 has fallen in the last year.
The report, published Aug. 11, collected data from the Household Pulse Survey. It found the following:
- Long COVID-19 cases fell from 7.5 percent in June 2022 to 6 percent in June 2023.
- The number of patients who confirmed long COVID-19 after already having a previous infection fell from 18.9 percent to 11 percent.
- Of long COVID-19 patients, 26.4 percent reported significant limitations to their ability to do everyday activities. This percentage has not changed since the year before.
- Only adults under 60 experienced significant rates of declined long COVID-19 cases.
- The greatest decrease in cases was among people aged 30 to 79, with significant drops last fall and winter.
- HHS estimated that 7.7 million to 23 million Americans have developed long COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.
A study by UC San Francisco, published Aug. 10 in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report also found 16 percent of COVID-19-positive people had symptoms that lasted for at least a year and, for some, symptoms waxed and waned.