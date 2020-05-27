'Jury is still very much out' if COVID-19 antibodies provide immunity, WHO says

It is still unclear whether people previously exposed or infected with the novel coronavirus have immunity against reinfection, officials with the World Health Organization said during a May 26 daily news briefing.

"The jury is still very much out on that," said Mike Ryan, MD, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies program.

Scientists are still learning about the virus SARS-CoV-2 and the disease COVID-19, including how immune systems respond once a person is exposed to the virus.

