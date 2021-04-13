How common are these 3 variants in the US?

The B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, first identified in the U.K., is currently the most common lineage in the U.S., according to data from the CDC.

The CDC data shows the estimated biweekly prevalence of the most common SARS-CoV-2 lineages circulating in the U.S., based on more than 40,000 sequences collected through the agency's national genomic surveillance since Dec 20.

For the weeks Jan. 3 to March 27, the CDC estimates these three variants each account for nearly 50 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

More articles on public health:

UK variant more transmissible, not deadlier, study finds

Hispanic Americans see highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates across US: 6 CDC findings

Unvaccinated teens, children driving COVID-19 surges

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.