Home Test to Treat program now available nationwide

The Home Test to Treat program piloted earlier this year by the National Institutes of Health, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response and the CDC, is now available nationwide, according to a Dec. 6 news release.

The program is entirely virtual and offers a way for individuals to easily access COVID-19 treatments, rapid tests and telehealth sessions.

In addition to expanding the offering nationwide, the program also now offers the same services for influenza, as well, according to the release.

The services offered by the Home Test to Treat program are available to any adult over 18 who tests positive for COVID-19 or the flu. However, patients who do not have positive cases can also sign up and receive free at-home tests if they are uninsured or enrolled in a government insurance program.