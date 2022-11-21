HHS unveils report on supporting long COVID-19 patients

HHS on Nov. 21 released an 88-page report on how the healthcare and public sector can best support the estimated 7.7 million to 23 million Americans living with long COVID-19.

The Health+ Long COVID Report is based on more than 1,000 hours of interviews, workshops and human-centered design research with the public, according to an HHS news release. The report aimed to capture the narratives and expertise of those with long COVID-19 to better understand what is needed to drive social, public health and economic solutions.

The report recommends:

Healthcare providers develop and share materials about long COVID-19 to educate patients and their families

Insurance providers update plan guidelines that align coverage with treatments that improve outcomes for people experiencing long COVID-19 symptoms

Educators and employers support accommodations that ensure people with long COVID-19 can continue to work and study.

Federal agencies disseminate messaging that recognizes long COVID-19 as a serious public health issue

This marks the third HHS report issued on long COVID. The previous reports provide an outline of the federally funded supports and services currently available to those with long COVID-19, and introduce the nation's government-wide research agenda.