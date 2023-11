On Nov. 16, HHS launched an advisory committee on long COVID, a condition that studies have found affects 1 in 10 COVID-19 patients.

The committee will focus on long COVID, its associated conditions and health equity to develop national policies, HHS said in a news release.

The new advisory group builds on the HHS' national research plan on long COVID, which was announced in April 2022. Perspectives outside the government are encouraged to lend insights to the committee.