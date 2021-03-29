Florida variant cases double in 2 days to 2.3K+

Florida more than doubled its tally of coronavirus variants within a few days, according to USA Today.

According to CDC reports, Florida recorded 1,075 variant cases through March 26. On March 28, the state reported another 1,255 new variant cases, bringing the state total to 2,330.

More than 2,270 of the Florida cases are the U.K. variant B.1.1.7. However, the state also nearly doubled its case count of Brazil variant P.1, adding another 19 cases to reach 42.

The U.S. as a whole is reporting 10,579 B.1.1.7 cases, 288 B.1.351 cases and 118 P.1 cases, as of March 28.

