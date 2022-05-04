Fast-spreading omicron subvariant accounts for 36% of US cases: 4 notes

The proportion of COVID-19 cases involving the fast-spreading omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 has been steadily increasing since the beginning of April, CDC data shows.

The subvariant accounted for 36.5 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the week ending April 30, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. This figure is up from 26.6 percent in the week ending April 23 and 16.7 percent in the week ending April 16.

The BA.2 sublineage remains the dominant strain in the U.S., but its prevalence has fallen from 71.6 percent on April 2 to 61.9 percent as of April 30.

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases had increased 50 percent over the last 14 days as of May 3, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times.