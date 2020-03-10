Emergency physicians recommend policy changes to combat coronavirus outbreak

The American College of Emergency Physicians sent Congress and other policymakers a set of policy changes that would help mitigate the novel coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

The policy changes proposed by the association fall into three main buckets:

• Providing access to care for those infected or suspected to be infected

• Securing an adequate workforce

• Ensuring adequate resource allocation

The recommended changes include implementing alternative testing sites for faster, more cost-effective testing and to help free up hospital capacity; prioritizing availability of personal protective equipment for emergency workers and other frontline healthcare workers; and ensuring full payer coverage of testing and diagnosis.

More articles on public health:

Flu has killed 20,000, CDC estimates

False info on coronavirus thriving on social media

Spread of COVID-19 could last into 2021; WHO says pandemic risk is 'very real'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.