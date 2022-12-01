Drug overdoses triple among older adults, CDC finds

Rates of death from drug overdoses among seniors has more than tripled in the past two decades, the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics found.

Although drug overdose death rates are lower for older adults than other age groups, the rate has been climbing, according to a November report. In 2000, the rate was 2.4 per 100,000 people ages 65 and older. In 2020, the rate increased to 8.8 per 100,000.

The rate of alcohol-induced deaths also rose by 18 percent between 2019 and 2020, according to a separate November report from the CDC.

"As we get older, the way that we metabolize drugs changes, and as a consequence, the effects of alcohol differ as we age," Peter Hendricks, PhD, a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health Department of Health Behavior, told CNN. "For many people, what may have been a reasonable or moderate degree of alcohol consumption at some point in the past is now enough to result in significant intoxication or inebriation."

Here are six other key findings from the two reports: