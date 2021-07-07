Delta accounts for more than half of US cases: 4 things to know

The delta coronavirus variant accounted for more than half of all new COVID-19 cases between June 20 and July 3, according to CDC data updated July 6.

Four things to know:

1. Delta was responsible for 51.7 percent of new cases reported during this time period, CDC estimates show.

2. This figure is up from 30.4 percent for the two-week period ending June 19, a CDC spokesperson told Politico.

3. The delta variant accounted for more than 80 percent of cases in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska between June 20 and July 3.

4. Delta has overtaken the alpha variant, first identified in the U.K., as the nation's most dominant strain. Alpha now accounts for 28.7 percent of cases, according to CDC estimates.