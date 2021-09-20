Daily COVID-19 deaths surpass 2,000 — 5 details

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the U.S. Sept. 19, according to CDC data.

The seven-day average for daily deaths also surpassed 2,000 Sept. 18, the first time since March 1, according to a COVID-19 data tracker from The New York Times.

Five notes:

1. Cumulative COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are 670,565.

2. Florida and Texas account for more than 30 percent of COVID-19 deaths. Daily average deaths in Florida were about 353 and 281 in Texas as of Sept. 20.

3. Florida and Alabama had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people as of Sept. 20 at 1.64 and 1.56, respectively.

4. The District of Columbia reported 0.04 deaths per 100,000 Sept. 20, the lowest in the country.

5. The U.S. had reported a total of 32,666 deaths this month as of Sept. 19, compared to nearly 28,000 in August. With daily deaths now averaging more than 2,000, the country is on pace to exceed the total number of deaths reported in July and August combined, USA TODAY reports.