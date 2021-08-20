Daily COVID-19 cases up 1,042% from 2021 low: 11 CDC stats to know

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still increasing in the U.S. as the delta variant accounts for more than 98 percent of all cases in the U.S., according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published Aug. 20.

Eleven statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 133,056, a 14 percent increase from the previous week's average.

2. The seven-day case average is 47.6 percent lower than the pandemic's highest average (254,108) recorded Jan. 10 and 1,042 percent higher than the lowest average of 2021 (11,651) recorded June 19.

Vaccinations

3. The U.S. had administered more than 359.6 million total vaccine doses as of Aug. 19.

4. About 199.9 million people have received at least one dose — representing 60.2 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 169.6 million people have gotten both doses, about 51.1 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 823,355 as of Aug. 19, a 17.8 percent increase from the previous week.

Variants

6. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending Aug. 14, the CDC estimates the delta variant accounts for 98.8 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

New hospital admissions

7. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Aug. 11-17 is 11,521, a 14.2 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Deaths

8. The current seven-day death average is 641, up 10.8 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

9. The seven-day death average is 82.4 percent lower than the pandemic's highest average (3,644), recorded Jan. 13, and 237.4 percent higher than the lowest average (190), recorded July 10.

Testing

10. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 9.7 percent, down 1.4 percent from the previous week.

11. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Aug. 6-12 was nearly 1.1 million, up 9.1 percent from the prior week's average.