COVID admissions up for 4th week straight: Where they're highest, rising fastest

New COVID-19 admissions were up nearly 18% for the week ending Dec. 2, marking the fourth straight week of increase.

A total of 22,513 new admissions were reported for the week, according to the latest data from the CDC. Emergency department visits and test positivity were also up. The increase comes as JN.1 — an offshoot of BA.2.86 — has grown to account for more than 21% of U.S. cases from less than 1% in just a week, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. JN.1 had not appeared on the CDC's tracker until Dec. 8 because before then it had accounted for less than 1% of cases.

Meanwhile, flu activity is accelerating quickly across most parts of the country, with areas in the South reporting the highest levels.

Overall, COVID-19 admissions remain far below levels seen in the pandemic's first two winter seasons, though hospital officials are keeping watch on moving respiratory virus season trends to prepare for potential spikes in volumes and resource strain.

Ten states with the highest rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents for the week ending Dec. 2:

West Virginia: 17.3

Number of new admissions: 310

South Dakota: 13

Number of new admissions: 115

Ohio: 10.6

Number of new admissions: 1,243

Indiana: 10.3

Number of new admissions: 690

Michigan: 10.2

Number of new admissions: 1,022

Missouri: 10.1

Number of new admissions: 621

Wisconsin: 10

Number of new admissions: 582

Iowa: 10

Number for new admissions: 315

Montana: 9.7

Number of new admissions: 104

North Dakota: 9.7

Number of new admissions 74

Ten states where COVID-19 admissions increased most for the week ending Dec. 2:

Alaska: 53.3%

Number of new admissions: 23

Iowa: 52.2%

Number of new admissions: 315

Indiana: 46.8%

Number of new admissions: 690

Idaho: 37.2%

Number of new admissions: 155

New Hampshire: 33.8%

Number of new admissions: 91

Minnesota: 28.6%

Number of new admissions: 450

New Jersey: 28.3%

Number of new admissions: 621

Michigan: 27.9%

Number of new admissions: 1,022

California: 26.9%

Number of new admissions: 2,488

Arkansas: 26.1%

Number of new admissions: 198