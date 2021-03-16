COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, state by state: March 16

The CDC issued recommendations for who should receive COVID-19 vaccinations first, second, third and so on, but each state has developed its own plan for deciding how groups of people will be prioritized.

Here are notes on who is eligible in each state in addition to healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.

Data was collected March 15 and 16. Each state entry contains at least one link to the state homepage for further information and specifications on eligibility requirements.

Alabama

People age 65 or older

First responders and other critical workers

Starting March 22, people age 55 or older; people with intellectual and developmental disabilities; and people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions that include but are not limited to the those listed here are eligible

Source

Alaska

Anyone living or working in Alaska age 16 or older

Source

Arizona

Eligibility by age varies by county: Age 65+ is eligible in three counties, age 55+ in 10 and age 16+ in two

Front-line essential workers

Source

Arkansas

Groups in 1A and 1B, the latter of which includes those 65 years or older; education workers; first responders; people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and other essential workers

Source

California

Groups in 1A and 1B, the latter of which includes those 65 years or older; education workers; first responders; people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and other essential workers

Effective March 15, healthcare providers may use clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals age 16 to 64 deemed to be at the highest risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 as a direct result of one or more of the severe health conditions included here

Source

Colorado

Residents age 60 or older

People with two or more high-risk conditions

First responders and other essential workers, including those in funeral services, education and child care

Eligibility opens to residents age 50 or older March 19

Source

Connecticut

People age 55 or older

First responders and workers in education and child care

Residents and staff in select congregate settings

People age 45 to 54 are eligible March 19

People age 16+ are eligible April 5

Source

Delaware

Groups in 1A and 1B, the latter of which includes those 65 years or older; education workers; first responders and other essential workers

Source

Florida

People age 60 or older, effective March 15

Education workers; first responders and other essential workers

All individuals authorized to administer COVID-19 vaccinations may vaccinate people determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19

Source

Georgia

People age 55 or older, effective March 15

Education workers; first responders and other essential workers

The state expanded eligibility requirements for those with disabilities, and people with certain medical conditions (listed here) are also eligible

Source

Hawaii

People age 65 or older

People on dialysis; people with severe respiratory disease who are on oxygen; and/or people undergoing chemotherapy or other infusion therapy

Individuals with chronic medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19

Front-line essential workers in phase 1b and essential workers in phase 1c

Source

Idaho

People age 65 or older

People age 55 to 64 with at least one medical condition

First responders and other essential workers covered by 1b

Source

Illinois

People age 65 or older

People age 16 or older with disabilities or underlying conditions

First responders, K-12 education workers, and workers in food and agriculture, manufacturing, public transit and other essential functions

Corrections workers and inmates

Source

Indiana

Residents age 45 or older

Specific groups of people at highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19 who are identified by their healthcare provider

Education workers and first responders

Source

Iowa

Groups in 1A and 1B, the latter of which includes those 65 years or older; education workers; first responders and other essential workers

Source

Kansas

Groups in phases 1 and 2, the latter of which includes those 65 years or older; education workers; first responders and other essential workers

Source

Kentucky

People age 60 or older

Individuals aged 16 years or older with certain medical conditions

All essential workers

Source

Louisiana

People 65 or older

Individuals aged 16 years or older with certain medical conditions

Pregnant women, regardless of age

Dialysis providers and patients

Source

Maine

People age 60 or older

Pre-K through 12 teachers and school staff and workers at licensed child care facilities

People age 50 or older are eligible April 1

Source

Maryland

People 65 or older

Individuals with certain medical conditions who are currently receiving hospital-based treatment

Front-line essential workers, including teachers, veterinarians, public transportation workers, clergy and first responders

Source

Massachusetts

People 65 or older

Individuals 16 or older with two or more of certain medical conditions

Education workers and first responders

Residents and staff of public and private low-income and affordable senior housing

Source

Michigan

People 65 or older

People age 50 or older with medical conditions and/or disabilities

People age 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians are eligible March 22

People age 16 and up who were not previously eligible will be eligible to receive a vaccine April 5

Source a and source b

Minnesota

People age 65 or older

People age 45 or older with one or more underlying medical conditions, listed here

People age 16 or older with two or more underlying medical conditions, listed here

People age 50 or older in multigenerational housing

Source

Mississippi

People age 50 or older

People age 16 to 49 with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19, specified here

First responders and teachers

Everyone who lives in Mississippi will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 16, Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted March 15, though the state's public health department's website has not been updated to reflect the governor's announcement. "Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians," Mr. Reeves wrote. "Get your shots, friends - and let's get back to normal!" No COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized yet in the U.S. for children, so the eligibility presumably extends only to adults, reports The New York Times.

Source

Missouri

People age 65 or older

Adults with underlying medical conditions, listed here

First responders and workers in emergency services and public health infrastructure

Workers in critical infrastructure, including education, child care, government and transportation

Source

Montana

People age 60 or older

People age 16 to 59 with underlying medical conditions listed here

Native Americans and other people of color at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications

Source

Nebraska

People age 65 or older

Teachers, first responders, and people in group settings like residential treatment centers and homeless shelters

Source

Nevada

Each county in Nevada has its own COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, found here

New Hampshire

People age 65 or older

People who are medically vulnerable

Residents of intellectual and developmental disability facilities

Correctional facility staff and first responders

At-risk staff who work in K-12 schools, licensed child care facilities and licensed youth camps are eligible March 17

People age 50 or older are eligible March 25

Source

New Jersey

People age 65 or older

People age 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions

Education workers, first responders and transportation workers

Front-line workers in more labor categories will be eligible March 29

Source

New Mexico

People age 75 or older

People age 16 or older at risk of COVID-19 complications

K-12 educators, early childhood professionals and school staff

Source

New York

People age 60 or older

People with underlying health conditions

Hotel workers who have direct contact with guests

Restaurant workers and delivery workers

First responders and public transit and transportation workers

Education workers, including preschool through 12 staff and in-person college instructors

Public-facing government and public employees; nonprofit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need; and essential in-person public-facing building service workers will be eligible March 17

Source

North Carolina

People age 65 or older

Front-line essential workers

Source

North Dakota

People age 65 or older

People with one underlying health condition

Essential workers, including those in the National Guard, information technology and public transport

Source

Ohio

People age 50 or older

Pregnant women

People with ALS, bone marrow transplant recipients and people with Type 1 diabetes

People who work in certain occupations, including child care, funeral services, law enforcement and correction services

Source

Oklahoma

People 65 or older

Any adult with comorbidities

First responders and front-line public health workers

Teachers, critical infrastructure workers, child care providers and individuals in congregate locations

Source

Oregon

People 65 or older

All educators, school staff and child care providers

Residents 45 or older with underlying health conditions will be eligible starting March 29, as listed here

Source

Pennsylvania

People 65 or older

People 16 or older with high-risk conditions

Philadelphia County is a separate vaccine jurisdiction and has its own eligibility phases

Source

Rhode Island

People 60 or older

People 16 or older with underlying health conditions

First responders and people in congregate settings

Teachers, school staff and child care workers

Source

South Carolina

People age 55 or older

People age 16 or older with high-risk medical conditions, listed here

Front-line workers with increased occupational risk, including those in schools, day care centers, manufacturing, grocery stores and law enforcement

Source

South Dakota

People age 65 or older

Dialysis, post-transplant and active cancer patients

People with underlying medical conditions, listed here

Teachers and staff at schools and colleges

Funeral service workers

Source

Tennessee

Each county in Tennessee has its own COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, found here

Texas

People 50 or older

People 16 or older with a condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19

School and child care personnel

Source

Utah

People 50 or older

People 16 or older with certain medical conditions

First responders, teachers and school staff

Source

Vermont

People 65 or older

People 16 or older with high-risk health conditions

School staff, child care workers and people who work in the public safety system

Source

Virginia

People 65 or older

People 16 or older with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases the risk of severe COVID-19

Front-line essential workers and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps

Source

Washington

People 65 or older

People 50 or older who live in a multigenerational household

All workers in health settings who are at risk of COVID-19

First responders, educators, school staff and child care workers

Source

West Virginia

People 50 or older

People 16 or older with chronic medical conditions and considered at high-risk

Essential workers 16 or older

Teachers 40 years or older

Source

Wisconsin

People 65 or older

Police, fire personnel and correctional staff

Educators and child care workers

Individuals in Medicaid long-term programs

Some public-facing essential workers and non-front-line essential healthcare workers

Individuals age 16 or older with certain medical conditions will be eligible beginning March 29, listed here

Source

Wyoming

Each county in Wyoming has its own COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, found here

