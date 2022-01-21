COVID-19 vaccine & booster effectiveness against omicron: 12 CDC findings

Two separate studies published by the CDC Jan. 21 explored vaccine and booster dose effectiveness against the periods in which delta and omicron were emerging and predominant.

Study: A multistate analysis of 222,772 emergency department and urgent care encounters and 87,904 hospitalizations among adults with COVID-19-like illness during Aug. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.

Findings:

Estimates of vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 declined during the omicron-predominant period compared to the delta-predominant period.





During both periods, vaccine effectiveness was significantly lower among patients who received their second mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose more than 180 days before the medical encounters compared to those vaccinated more recently.





During both delta and omicron periods, receipt of a third vaccine dose was highly effective (94 percent and 82 percent, respectively) at preventing COVID-19 emergency department and urgent care encounters and preventing hospitalizations (94 percent and 90 percent).





The effectiveness of two mRNA vaccine doses were higher against COVID-19 hospitalizations than against ED or urgent care encounters, especially amid omicron.





Compared to the general public, immunocompromised adults had lower third-dose vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 ED and urgent care encounters and hospitalization.

Study: Case and death rates and incidence rate ratios were estimated among unvaccinated and fully vaccinated Americans by receipt of booster doses amid different time periods: pre-delta (April-May 2021), delta emergence (June 2021), delta predominance (July-November 2021) and omicron emergence (December 2021).

Findings:

Average weekly, age-standardized rates of cases and deaths per 100,000 people were higher during periods of delta predominance and omicron emergence than during pre-delta and delta emergence periods.

Case and death rates were consistently higher in all periods among unvaccinated Americans.

The added benefits of booster doses against infection and death were especially prominent among Americans ages 50 and up.

Rates of COVID-19 cases were lowest among fully vaccinated people with a booster dose.

Differences in case rates between fully vaccinated people with and without a booster dose decreased over time; however, more protection was afforded from booster doses, even during omicron emergence.

Case rates increased substantially among unvaccinated and vaccinated people when omicron became predominant in December, resulting in declining vaccine effectiveness estimates.