COVID-19 hot spots threaten to reemerge in Midwest, Northeast

While COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen nationwide over the last few weeks, some parts of the country are starting to see an uptick in virus activity, reports The Washington Post.

The numbers are flat or slowly increasing in many parts of the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and upper Midwest regions, according to David Rubin, MD, director of the PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"There's a resurgence going on here," he told the Post, adding that it's too soon to call the trend another "wave."

As of March 16, seven-day new case averages were at least 10 percent higher than the week prior in 15 states, according to data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University cited by CNN. In Michigan and Minnesota, this average was more than 40 percent higher than the week prior.

The increase in virus activity comes as some states are relaxing public health restrictions in a bid to return to normal life. Many epidemiologists and public health experts have urged continued caution, saying that the U.K. variant known as B.1.1.7 that is spreading nationwide could cause another surge and prolong the pandemic, according to the Post.

