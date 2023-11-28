COVID-19 ED visits, hospitalizations, deaths up: 4 updates

The U.S. is seeing a 9.7% rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions — 18,119 in the most recent week — according to CDC data. Emergency department visits for the virus have also gone up during the same time period by nearly 2% and deaths increased by 8.3%, as of Nov. 18.

Meanwhile, test positivity rates are actually down slightly. CDC data shows a decrease of 1.7% in test positivity in the last week. This early indicator could signal a change in transmission in coming weeks, but more time indoors, traveling and gathering for holidays tends to increase spread.

