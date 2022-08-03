COVID-19 deaths at 'horrible plateau,' expert says 

The pace of COVID-19 deaths has remained steady since May at about 400 deaths a day, with a slight uptick in July, USA Today reported Aug. 3.

"We're sitting on this horrible plateau," Daniel Griffin, MD, PhD, an infectious disease specialist with ProHealth Care in New York and a clinical instructor of medicine at Columbia University, told USA Today. "It’s been this way for the past couple of months, and we’re getting used to it."

More than 12,000 Americans died from COVID-19 in July, according to USA Today. Most of those who died were immunocompromised or older than 75, with varying ranges of vaccination status.

"This plateau now, as horrible as it is, is unfortunately lower than it's going to be if we don't do a great job this fall with boosters and improving education about how to properly manage COVID," Dr. Griffin told USA Today.