COVID-19 cases fall 7% nationwide: 10 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths fell nationwide this week, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Aug. 5.

Ten findings:

Cases

1. As of Aug. 3, the nation's seven-day case average was 117,351, a 7.3 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Community levels

2. As of Aug. 4, 41.7 percent of counties, districts or territories had high community levels of COVID-19, a 4.09 percentage point decrease from the week prior.

3. Another 38.9 percent had medium community levels, marking a 3.38 percentage point increase from the week prior.

Hospitalizations

4. The seven-day hospitalization average for July 27 to Aug. 2 was 6,112, a 4.4 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Deaths

5. The current seven-day death average is 378, down 4.9 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Vaccinations

6. As of Aug. 3, about 261.6 million people — 78.8 percent of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 223 million people, or 67.2 percent of the population, have received both doses.

7. About 107.5 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, half of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

8. Based on projections for the week ending July 30, the CDC estimates the omicron subvariant BA.5 accounts for 85.5 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, while BA.4 accounts for 7.7 percent. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.



Testing

9. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 18.1 percent.

10. The nation's seven-day average test volume for July 22-28 was 500,250, down 11.4 percent from the prior week.